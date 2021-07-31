UrduPoint.com

Record Breaker Durant Guides US To Olympics Basketball Knockouts

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:39 PM

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum turned on the style as the US men's basketball team eventually shook off the Czech Republic to win 119-84 to reach the Olympic knockout phase Saturday.

Boston Celtics star Tatum scored 27 points and Brooklyn Nets forward Durant hit 23 points in a win that sent Gregg Popovich's team into the quarter-finals.

The combative Czechs were just four points behind at half-time in Saitama, but Durant upped the tempo in the second half.

During the game Durant took two records from Carmelo Anthony, becoming both the US Olympic men's all-time points and all-time field goals leader.

Having lost their opening game to France -- the first US men's basketball loss at an Olympics since Athens in 2004 -- the victory against the Czechs guaranteed that the Americans will avoid any of the three group winners until at least the semi-finals.

They finished second behind France in Group B after the French eased past Iran 79-62 to seal top spot.

The draw for the quarter-final stage will be made on Sunday.

