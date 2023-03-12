Record-breaking France thrash England 53-10 in Six Nations

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Reigning Six Nations champions France inflicted England's heaviest home defeat of all time with a crushing 53-10 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

An utterly dominant France ended their 18-year wait for a Six Nations success at Twickenham by running in seven tries.

Thibault Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damien Penaud all crossed England's line twice after Thomas Ramos, who scored 23 points in all, went over for the opening five-pointer.

It was England's greatest loss on home soil, surpassing their 42-6 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham in 2008.

It was also their third worst anywhere after a 76-0 hammering by Australia in Brisbane in 1998 and a 2007 58-10 reverse against the Springboks in Bloemfontein.