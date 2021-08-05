UrduPoint.com

Record-breaking Georgian Olympic Weightlifter Eyes 'risky' Goal

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Record-breaking Georgian Olympic weightlifter eyes 'risky' goal

Tokyo, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Georgian super-heavyweight weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze is eyeing the sport's holy grail of a combined lift of 500 kilograms after smashing three world records on his way to Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Talakhadze hoisted a total of 488kg in the +109kg category on Wednesday, comprising 223kg in the snatch and 265kg in the clean and jerk.

All three weights were world records, breaking benchmarks set by Talakhadze himself in an event the 27-year-old has dominated in recent years.

The Georgian beat silver medallist Ali Davoudi of Iran (441kg) by 47kg, with Syria's Man Asaad claiming bronze with 424kg.

Talakhadze, who won the +105kg class in Rio before weightlifting's classifications were revised and has 11 world championship titles, said he was keen to continue to the Paris Games in 2024.

He is eyeing a 500kg lift, a feat once considered impossible but now just 12kg away.

"At this stage it would be risky, but I will try my utmost and I will do everything in order to set the nearest margin at least to that limit," he said.

"First of all, I will do what is necessary to win -- the rest we will see what happens during the competitions and what my chief coach will decide." Talakhadze, who was banned for two years in 2013 after testing positive for anabolic steroids, was confident weightlifting's well-publicised doping issues would not result in the sport being dropped from the Olympics.

"Weightlifting has always been one of the (Olympic) sports. Without weightlifting there is not an Olympic Games," he said.

"Those who deserve punishment should be punished but as a sport it should stay in the programme."The International Olympic Committee has threatened to axe weightlifting from the Paris Games if the sport cannot clean up its act.

Weightlifting has recorded 110 doping offences at the Olympic Games -- more than a quarter of the total ever recorded across all sports -- with 49 athletes stripped of their medals, according to an AFP count.

Related Topics

World Sports Syria Iran Threatened Paris Man Tokyo Turkish Lira Gold Silver Olympics Bronze International Olympic Committee Event All From Coach

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

8 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

8 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

8 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

8 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.