Record-breaking Mikaela Shiffrin's Ski Career In Figures

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday became the most successful woman in World Cup skiing history by taking her tally of victories to 83

Plan de Corones, Italie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday became the most successful woman in World Cup skiing history by taking her tally of victories to 83.

Here are some key facts and figures about the US skier who took the record from compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

Name: Mikaela Shiffrin Born: March 13, 1995 Place of birth: Vail, Colorado Height: 1.

70m (5ft 9in) Olympic medals Slalom: Gold (2014) Giant Slalom: Gold (2018) Alpine combined: Silver (2018) World championship medals Slalom: Gold (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019), Bronze (2021) Giant Slalom: Silver (2017, 2021), Bronze (2019) Super-G: Gold (2019), Bronze (2021) Alpine combined: Gold (2021) World Cup career Shiffrin has taken part in 238 World Cup events, beginning with the 2011 Giant Slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn, in the Czech Republic Her record-breaking 83 victories include 51 Slaloms, 18 Giant Slaloms, five Super-Gs, five Parallel Slaloms, one Alpine Combined and three Downhills First podium finish: Third-place in Slalom, December 29, 2011 at Linz, Austria First victory: Slalom, December 20, 2012 at Are, Sweden World Cup titles Overall: First (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) Slalom: First (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019)Giant Slalom: First (2019)Super-G: First (2019)

