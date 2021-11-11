Record-breaking Rizwan , Fakhar punish Australia to steer Pakistan to 176

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman punished Australia to help Pakistan to reach 176/4 after being put in to bat in the second semi-final at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai

Rizwan's effort was his third 50 of the tournament and tenth of an extraordinary 2021 that has seen him become the first batter in T20I history to pass one thousand runs in a Calendar year.

And his knock was even more impressive given coach Matthew Hayden's reveal that the player had been in hospital as recently as Wednesday with a virus.

Rizwan's platform didn't go to waste either, with Fakhar Zaman producing a stunning display late on, smashing 55 off 22 deliveries including two enormous sixes off the final over.

Rizwan's innings wasn't without chances, with Pakistan given a major let-off early on when he was dropped by David Warner without scoring.

The opener went for a big hit off Glenn Maxwell and miscued it, but Warner, running backwards and watching the ball drop over his shoulder, couldn't hold onto the catch and watched as it trickled away for four.

And Pakistan had another lucky break off the final ball of that Powerplay, when Adam Zampa got his hands to what would have been a spectacular catch in the deep, but couldn't hold on to remove Rizwan.

Rizwan was also in the wars when he completely missed a short ball from Mitchell Starc that clattered into his helmet and left him needing treatment for some bruising to the side of the face.

Pakistan's explosive middle-order has been a feature of their tournament so far, but the previous big-hitters failed to click as Australia tied them down.

Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik were both dismissed cheaply by Australia's impressive quicks, but Zaman stepped up to replace their power, hitting four maximums in his sensational unbeaten 55.

Pakistan's Pakistan's openers had got their side off to a flier after losing the toss and being put in to bat by Australia in the second semi-final.

Babar and Rizwan were two of the standout performers with the bat throughout the Super 12 stage, and they continued that fine run of form with the biggest opening stand against Australia in the tournament.

But the captain fell off the final ball before the drinks break when he was caught in the deep of Adam Zampa to fall for a typically fluent 39 off 34, with Pakistan 71/1 after ten overs. They added 105 in the following ten, thanks largely to Rizwan and Zaman.