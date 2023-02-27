Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Record-breaker Kane Williamson hit a superb century on Monday as New Zealand opened a 197-run lead over England in the second Test at Wellington.

Hosts New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Monday's fourth day trailing by 24 runs at 202-3, but turned it into a substantial advantage by reaching tea at 423-5.

Williamson, on 113, put on an unbroken 126 for the sixth wicket with Tom Blundell, 62 not out.

After England declared their first innings at 435-8 they scuttled New Zealand for 209 and enforced the follow-on.

But New Zealand spent Monday batting their way back into contention largely down to Williamson, who became New Zealand's all-time leading Test run-scorer on his way to a 26th Test century.

Former captain Williamson received a standing ovation when he got the 29th run he needed to pass Ross Taylor's total of 7,683 runs and become New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman.

Williamson, who then survived a close shout for a stumping when on 45, frustrated England with support from Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

Seamer Ollie Robinson took an early wicket when Nicholls edged to Harry Brook, who juggled the ball three times at third slip before holding the catch.

After clubbing a massive six, Mitchell departed half an hour before the interval when his skied shot off Stuart Broad landed in Joe Root's grateful hands.

But Blundell and Williamson had England captain Ben Stokes showing signs of frustration as the afternoon wore on.

Blundell hit Broad to the boundary as New Zealand passed 400, then Williamson also smacked England's seamer for four to bring up his hundred -- his first since scoring two against Pakistan in December 2022.

England are aiming to sweep the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by 267 runs but New Zealand can join an elite club if they claim victory.

Only England, twice, and India have won a Test after following on.