UrduPoint.com

Record-breaking Williamson's Century Extends New Zealand Lead To 197

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Record-breaking Williamson's century extends New Zealand lead to 197

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Record-breaker Kane Williamson hit a superb century on Monday as New Zealand opened a 197-run lead over England in the second Test at Wellington.

Hosts New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Monday's fourth day trailing by 24 runs at 202-3, but turned it into a substantial advantage by reaching tea at 423-5.

Williamson, on 113, put on an unbroken 126 for the sixth wicket with Tom Blundell, 62 not out.

After England declared their first innings at 435-8 they scuttled New Zealand for 209 and enforced the follow-on.

But New Zealand spent Monday batting their way back into contention largely down to Williamson, who became New Zealand's all-time leading Test run-scorer on his way to a 26th Test century.

Former captain Williamson received a standing ovation when he got the 29th run he needed to pass Ross Taylor's total of 7,683 runs and become New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman.

Williamson, who then survived a close shout for a stumping when on 45, frustrated England with support from Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

Seamer Ollie Robinson took an early wicket when Nicholls edged to Harry Brook, who juggled the ball three times at third slip before holding the catch.

After clubbing a massive six, Mitchell departed half an hour before the interval when his skied shot off Stuart Broad landed in Joe Root's grateful hands.

But Blundell and Williamson had England captain Ben Stokes showing signs of frustration as the afternoon wore on.

Blundell hit Broad to the boundary as New Zealand passed 400, then Williamson also smacked England's seamer for four to bring up his hundred -- his first since scoring two against Pakistan in December 2022.

England are aiming to sweep the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by 267 runs but New Zealand can join an elite club if they claim victory.

Only England, twice, and India have won a Test after following on.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century Wellington Lead Mitchell Henry Nicholls December From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

13 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

15 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.