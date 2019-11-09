Record crowd watches Sam Kerr-led Matildas beat Chile

A record crowd for a women's football international in Australia turned up to watch superstar Sam Kerr score two goals as the Matildas edged past Chile in a friendly on Saturday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A record crowd for a women's football international in Australia turned up to watch superstar Sam Kerr score two goals as the Matildas edged past Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

Playing their first match since the World Cup in June, skipper Kerr netted in each half to steer her team to a 2-1 win in Sydney.

"Thank you to the 20,029 fans who have come to see us and have made this match the highest-attended women's football international in Australian history," the team tweeted afterwards.

The popularity of women's football has been steadily rising in Australia, with players like Kerr, who is set to play next season in Europe, leading the way.

Last week Australia's national team agreed a new centralised contract system that will see them earn the same as their male counterparts in a breakthrough hailed as a landmark for gender equality in sport.

Under the deal, Matildas' stars such as Kerr will be paid an equal amount as big-name Socceroos like Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan.

They will also be afforded business class flights to international fixtures and tournaments, like the men.