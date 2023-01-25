Record-hunter Shiffrin wins Kronplatz giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her bid to become the most successful alpine World Cup skier of all-time after winning Wednesday's giant slalom in Kronplatz

Plan de Corones, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin continued her bid to become the most successful alpine World Cup skier of all-time after winning Wednesday's giant slalom in Kronplatz.

A day after breaking the women's record for most wins on the elite circuit, Shiffrin took her tally of victories to 84 with a combined time of 2 minutes 3.

28 seconds.

The American, who is now just two wins short of Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86, had been over half a second ahead of the pack after her first run on Wednesday morning and made no mistake in the afternoon sunshine, finishing 0.82sec ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel.