UrduPoint.com

Record-setting Zarco On British MotoGP Pole

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Record-setting Zarco on British MotoGP pole

Ducati's French rider Johann Zarco clocked a new track record to grab pole for the British MotoGP in qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Ducati's French rider Johann Zarco clocked a new track record to grab pole for the British MotoGP in qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday.

Zarco, who rides for Ducati's satellite Pramac team, is joined on the front row for Sunday's race by Maverick Vinales of Aprilia and Jack Miller on a factory Ducati.

World champion and series leader Fabio Quartararo took fourth on the grid for this 12th round of the 20-race season.

Zarco claimed his second prime grid position of the season and eighth in MotoGP in style with a lap of 1min 57.767s to smash the former track record of 1min 58.168 set by the absent Marc Marquez.

Zarco has given himself every chance to register his first win in the top category.

Quartararo has for company on the second row the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia.

This was a stoic performance from Espargaro who competed in qualifying despite suffering a heavy fall during practice earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old, who had just set the fastest time in the third practice session, flew off his bike entering a fast corner on the Silverstone circuit.

Medics rushed to his aid, moving him on to a stretcher. But in spite of being visibly stunned by the impact, Espargaro was able to walk to the medical centre, albeit with support on either side.

He sits 21 points behind Yamaha's world championship leader Quartararo heading into this first race since the mid-summer break, with Zarco third, a further 37 points adrift.

Quartararo won here last year and is trying to break a statistical oddity of the British MotoGP.

No one has won the race twice in a row since Jorge Lorenzo in 2012 and 2013, a total of seven races because the 2018 (heavy rain) and 2020 (Covid-19) events were cancelled.

Related Topics

World Company Sunday 2018 2020 National University From Top Race

Recent Stories

India beat England in thriller to reach Commonweal ..

India beat England in thriller to reach Commonwealth Games cricket final

1 minute ago
 Weather in KP likely hot, partly cloudy in KP

Weather in KP likely hot, partly cloudy in KP

1 minute ago
 World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds sem ..

World Breastfeeding Week: KP Health dept holds seminars

4 minutes ago
 Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at F ..

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

4 minutes ago
 Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following a ..

Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following anti-vax abuse

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over ..

CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over Army officers martyrdom

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.