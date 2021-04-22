UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Stand For Shanto And Mominal Puts Bangladesh In Charge Of First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Record stand for Shanto and Mominal puts Bangladesh in charge of first Test

Najmul Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque put on a record stand of 242 as Bangladesh reached an imposing 474-4 on day two of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Najmul Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque put on a record stand of 242 as Bangladesh reached an imposing 474-4 on day two of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Shanto took his maiden Test century to 163 while Mominul weighed in with 127 as they shared Bangladesh's best ever partnership for the third wicket in Tests.

Both were dismissed but they were Sri Lanka's only successes as Mushfiqur Rahim, 43, and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, 25, added 50 before bad light chewed up the last 90 minutes of the day's play to force an early close in Pallekele.

The tourists resumed the day on 302-2 with Shanto well set on 126 and Monimul on 64. Neither found the going easy on another stiflingly hot day, with the run rate grinding along against some tight Sri Lankan bowling.

The left-handed Shanto, who was dropped on 28 on Wednesday, batted for close to nine hours, hitting 17 fours and one six.

"Being a bit more patient, leaving a few more balls, cutting out certain scoring areas. He has played a fantastic innings," said Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo.

"I am really pleased with him. He has worked really hard on his game in the last couple of months." After a wicketless first session, Shanto finally fell to Lahiru Kumara after lunch, giving away a return catch to the pace bowler.

It marked the end of a marathon stand which also equalled the best third-wicket effort at the venue set by the Pakistan pair of Shan Masood and Younis Khan in 2015.

Mominul reached his 11th Test hundred -- remarkably it was his first outside Bangladesh -- by cutting a wide delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva for four.

De Silva finally removed the captain who edged to Lahiru Thirimanne at first slip.

"I think Mominul understands his game really well. He is a very calm person," said Domingo.

"He is meticulous in his preparation. I think he is a fantastic Test batsman." Mushfiqur and Liton then stood firm to put an unbeaten stand of 50 and played some cheeky shots to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Mushfiqur hit a scoop shot over the wicketkeeper's head off Dimuth Karunaratne's medium-pace bowling.

The final session was interrupted briefly for rain and then called off again due to bad light after just 7.5 overs.

With 25 overs lost in the day, play will resume 15 minutes early on day three.

Left-arm quick Vishwa Fernando said it was tough grind for the bowlers on the batting wicket.

"We didn't get as much support from the wicket as we thought," said Fernando. "We felt it was dry underneath and it's now a batting wicket."

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Bangladesh Sri Lanka Marathon Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Shan Masood Younis Khan Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Lahiru Kumara 2015 From Best Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly unanimously approves Waqfa Bara e N ..

2 minutes ago

Three members of two criminal gang held

3 minutes ago

IMF Chief Says Global Carbon Price 'Needs to Rise' ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow on US, NATO Troops Exit From Afghanistan: B ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt to fulfill all promises for working Journa ..

5 minutes ago

Social activity, pandemic fatigue behind new Covid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.