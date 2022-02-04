UrduPoint.com

Recoveries On Line As Barca, Atletico Battle For Top Four

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Madrid, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rejuvenation will be the reward for the winner of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Sunday as La Liga's two fallen giants seek a statement victory to hasten their return to the elite.

Both clubs have endured the kind of turbulence this season that neither have faced for more than a decade but each of them head to Camp Nou with fresh hope and a sense of optimism that a corner is being turned.

Sunday will mark exactly two months since Xavi Hernandez was appointed Barcelona coach, with the team lying ninth in La Liga, five points adrift of the top four.

The trajectory since has not always been upward, with failure to qualify for the Champions League knock-out stages preceding defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

