UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recovering Federer In 'race Against Time' To Play Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Recovering Federer in 'race against time' to play Australian Open

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he was in a "race against time" to be fit for the Australian Open as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he was in a "race against time" to be fit for the Australian Open as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected.

The 39-year-old has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, Federer revealed a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season.

But despite months of rehabilitation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he was still not "100 percent" for the Australian Open, which looks likely to be delayed from January to February over coronavirus restrictions.

"It's a race against time. Of course it would help if I had a little bit more time. But it's going to be close," Federer said at an awards ceremony in Switzerland, according to Swiss media.

"I would have hoped that I'd be at a 100 percent already in October. But I'm not at this level even today. It will be a close call for the Australian Open," he added.

Federer even set off speculation about his future when he said: "I hope there is still something to see of me in the new year.

We will see." It's been a frustrating year for Federer, who had to watch from afar as his frequent nemesis, Rafael Nadal, matched his record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles with his 13th victory at the French Open.

He has given few updates on his progress, but in early November he tweeted, "Back to work" with a picture of him practising on court.

On Sunday, he posted an ATP promotional video with the message, "Excited for what's to come." Federer said the coming months were "immensely important" as he contemplates a busy 2021 including the Tokyo Olympics, where he is targeting a first singles gold medal.

"I wish I'd made more progress, but I'm nevertheless satisfied with where I am," he said.

"My second knee surgery was a huge setback, but in the past months things have gone steadily forward.

"We're taking our time, but the next two, three months will become immensely important for me."Federer, known for his elegant style of play, has got off lightly with injuries during a career in which he has won 103 singles titles, including all four majors.

Related Topics

Tennis Tokyo Progress Switzerland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal January February June October November Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics Australian Open Media All From Race Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $49.58 a barrel F ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa nex ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

1 minute ago

Venezuela's Maduro Says Russian Sputnik V Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Fashion, textile designing classes to commence fro ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.