Recreational Sports Activities Draw Huge Crowds In Balochistan

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Different sports events featuring football, futsal and cricket fixtures in different parts of Balochistan province provided much entertainment and healthy activities to spectators, especially the young segment of society, who had gathered in huge numbers to cheer the competing teams.

These events were held under Paigham-e-Pakistan Programme on April 20, 21 and 22.

As per details, two football matches were played at districts Khuzdar and Dukki, Balochistan which pulled around 500 spectators.

Separately, seven futsal matches were played at districts Kech, Pangur, Washuk, Usta Muhammad and Gwadar which were enjoyed by a gathering of 1700 spectators.

Three cricket matches brought entertainment and attraction in district Dera Bugti and were watched by over enthusiastic 300 spectators.

Similarly, two speech competitions were organised at Lasbela and Barkhan in which about 200 students participated and highlighted the contributions and services of the armed forces.

