UrduPoint.com

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dead At 78: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dead at 78: official

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, a giant in the world of energy drinks and founder of the Formula One team and a sporting empire, died on Saturday aged 78, the company said.

Red Bull expressed both its "sadness" at the Austrian billionaire's death and "gratitude for what he accomplished".

The head of the Red Bull Formula One team, Christian Horner, described Mateschitz as a passionate supporter and the "backbone of all we do" as he paid tribute.

"It is very, very sad," said Horner, speaking at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

"A great man, one of few of a kind, for what he achieved and he has done for many people around the world and across so many sports."Mateschitz was "a man of vision, strength of character and never afraid to follow his dreams as he did here in Formula One," he told Sky Sports F1.

"He proved you can make a difference. He was a passionate supporter and the backbone of all we do. A remarkable man and inspirational individual."

Related Topics

World Sports Company Died Man Austin United States Christian All Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

55 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

9 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Partic ..

International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.