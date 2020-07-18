UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Bull Play 'joker' To Adjust Cars Ahead Of Hungarian GP

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Red Bull play 'joker' to adjust cars ahead of Hungarian GP

Red Bull used its first technical 'joker' of the season overnight Saturday to make set-up changes to their Formula One cars ahead of qualifying for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Red Bull used its first technical 'joker' of the season overnight Saturday to make set-up changes to their Formula One cars ahead of qualifying for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team broke a technical curfew, which bans them from working within the confines of the circuit for an eight-hour period, to tweak Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon's cars in a bid to improve their speed and performance at the Hungaroring, which will host the GP on Sunday.

Teams are allowed to break the curfew twice a season.

Thai driver Albon said the team had been set back by the poor weather at the track.

"We are trying to understand the car at a new circuit after two weeks at the Red Bull Ring and then, with the downpour, we couldn't really do anything in second practice," said Albon.

The team had a challenging time in Friday's practice with Verstappen eighth in the dry session in the morning, five places ahead of Albon.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Driver Car Sunday From

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

33 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

47 minutes ago

Rangers recovers huge quantity of prohibited items ..

3 minutes ago

Trump clashes with Fox interviewer over Biden poli ..

3 minutes ago

Housing colony in Hazro to be inaugurated on July ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.