UrduPoint.com

Red Bull's Perez Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint Race

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Red Bull's Perez wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race

Sergio Perez won Saturday's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to maintain Red Bull's perfect start to the season

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ):Sergio Perez won Saturday's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to maintain Red Bull's perfect start to the season.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took second with Max Verstappen in third to keep his lead in the drivers' championship ahead of Sunday's main event.

Leclerc is on pole again for the fourth round of the season but judged on this display he will have his work cut out again to clip the Red Bulls' wings.

Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the season-opener in Bahrain and last time out in Melbourne.

Ferrari

Related Topics

Saudi Melbourne Lead Azerbaijan Bahrain Sunday Event Race

Recent Stories

Investigators to Give Legal Assessment of Polish S ..

Investigators to Give Legal Assessment of Polish Seizure of Russian Embassy Scho ..

2 minutes ago
 CPEC game changer project between China, Pakistan: ..

CPEC game changer project between China, Pakistan: Balochistan Chief Minister Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 LWMC to ensure best cleanliness on upcoming Eid ul ..

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness on upcoming Eid ul Azha

7 minutes ago
 Cutlery art & craft village to be built in Wazirab ..

Cutlery art & craft village to be built in Wazirabad: SM Tanveer

7 minutes ago
 Govt working day, night to address problems of peo ..

Govt working day, night to address problems of people: Balochistan Education Min ..

8 minutes ago
 LG secretary visits wheat procurement centers

LG secretary visits wheat procurement centers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.