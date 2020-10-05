UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Red Eye' Tsitsipas First Greek Man To Reach Roland Garros Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:24 PM

'Red eye' Tsitsipas first Greek man to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday overcame an eye problem to become the first Greek man to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals with a 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday overcame an eye problem to become the first Greek man to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals with a 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old will now take on Andrey Rublev in a repeat of the recent Hamburg final which was won by the Russian.

Tsitsipas has now won 12 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.

"I had a problem with my eye so that's why I had to call the doctor. It happened in my earlier matches too. It's still red and irritated," he explained.

On Monday, he saved three set points in the second set tiebreaker while frustrating 18th seed Dimitrov by saving the only three break points he faced.

"The tiebreak was where the money was," said Tsitsipas who fell in a five-setter to former champion Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia Doctor Hamburg Man Bulgaria Money 2019

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

1 hour ago

Rublev into maiden Roland Garros quarter-final

1 minute ago

US stocks open higher after Trump hospitalization, ..

1 minute ago

Teachers' day observed in Swat

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.