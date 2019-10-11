UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red-hot Medvedev Tames Fognini To Reach Shanghai Semis

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:42 AM

Red-hot Medvedev tames Fognini to reach Shanghai semis

Daniil Medvedev tamed self-styled "wild horse" Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to canter into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev tamed self-styled "wild horse" Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to canter into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The in-form Russian world number four plays top-ranked Novak Djokovic or young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday in the last four.

Italy's Fognini, 12th in the world, was broken in the sixth game of the first set when he double-faulted.

The second set went to the tie break and despite Fognini taking a 2-0 lead, Medvedev pulled back in front with his serve a major weapon.

The 23-year-old sent down 12 aces to Fognini's three in the match.

Medvedev is in scintillating form, having reached a staggering eight finals this year including at the US Open.

He was beaten at Flushing Meadows by Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Medvedev is chasing a fourth title in his breakthrough season.

Related Topics

World Russia Young Shanghai Lead Rafael Nadal Weapon US Open

Recent Stories

Kohli century sees India reach 356-3 against South ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 1% on hope for US-C ..

22 minutes ago

Dr Firdous warns due action against protesters

32 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Boosts Oil Production to 755,000Bpd in ..

32 minutes ago

Explosion Hits Iran's Oil Tanker in Red Sea, Terro ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.