Red-hot Rublev Races Into Australian Open Second Round

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Red-hot Rublev races into Australian Open second round

Melbourne, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Andrey Rublev's sizzling early season form continued Tuesday with a straight-sets drubbing of Yannick Hanfmann as the seventh seed eyes a deep run at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Russian has been one of the hottest players on tour since last year's US Open, and the 102nd-ranked German became another victim in the 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win on John Cain Arena.

Rublev started slowly, losing his opening service game, but thereafter was barely troubled, breaking twice to take the set comfortably.

He broke early in the second as Hanfmann struggled with the power and accuracy of his groundstrokes.

The relentless Russian sent down 17 aces and dominated from the baseline for a workmanlike win.

"I started a bit tight, but that's normal," he said. "I was really happy I could control the match almost from the beginning." After winning five ATP titles last year, more than anyone else, Rublev opened 2021 with four straight wins in helping guide Russia to the ATP Cup last week, making him a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The last Russian man to win a Grand Slam was Marat Safin at Melbourne Park in 2005.

Rublev next plays Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, who beat Slovak Andrej Martin.

