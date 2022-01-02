Red Multan wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebration Cricket Tournament

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Red Multan team won the Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebration cricket Tournament by defeating Multan green here on Sunday.

District Sports Department organized the event.

Shahid Iqbal and Hamad Munir of Sports Department were the chief guests of the final match.

Speaking on the occasion, they hailed sports department for organizing such events on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday.

They said that we could aware the young generation about the struggles made for achieving separate homeland through such events.

Meanwhile Multan Red Scored 203 runs at the loss of all the players while playing first. Ali Murtaza (38), Salman Qureshi (32), Ghulam Hussain (29), Muhammad Shahzad (28) scored runs. Azhar (43), Yaqub (15) from Multan Red.

Multan green team could score only 138 runs all out.