Red Rose, Montessori School Holds Scrabble Training Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

The utility and benefits of Scrabble game are very useful for the future and intelligence of students, said Director Red Rose School Iftikhar Ahmed while addressing the contests held under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association, Digital Presentation of Scrabble Game and Scrabble Master Training Festival at Red Rose Montessori School Peshawar here Saturday

Along with students, teaching staff was also seen in action during the ceremony. While learning the world class scrabble game, there were exciting and thrilling competitions between principals, teachers and students.

On this occasion, all the students, including the principals and teachers tried hard to win by creating English words in the best way.

School Principal Asia called the Scrabble game as the most important need of the day for the success of all students in the field of education along with the best world class mindset educational game.

She said that this game was increasing the vocabulary and the game was very interesting as well as attracting the heart and mind towards learning.

This game definitely benefits all the students and we are hopeful that the students and their parents will definitely introduce this game to their families, she added. To achieve a bright educational future for boys and girls, she added that this initiative of best learning in games through Scrabble was declared by the administration of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association as a very excellent and historic achievement for all the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

