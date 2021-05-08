UrduPoint.com
Reds Miley Throws No-hitter Against Indians

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Left hander Wade Miley threw Major League Baseball's fourth no-hitter of the season, striking out eight batters as the Cincinnati Reds blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Friday.

The 34-year-old Miley delivered a dynamic performance, retiring the first 16 batters he faced and walking just one as the Indians suffered their second no-hit in a month.

On April 14 in Chicago, the Indians were no-hit by White Sox's Carlos Rodon in an 8-0 decision.

Miley, who has also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona, is in his second season with the Reds. He tossed the first no-hitter for the franchise since 2013 when Homer Bailey did it.

The Indians came into the game having won five straight but they didn't get a baserunner until the sixth inning.

Amed Rosario reached second base on a throwing error by Reds infielder Nick Senzel.

Miley walked batter Cesar Hernandez later in the inning but managed to get out of the tight frame without surrendering a hit.

The game was scoreless after eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Cincinnati's Senzel and Jesse Winker singled off Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Senzel scored on a throwing error by Clase. Winker trotted home on a balk, then Mike Moustakas hit an RBI single and that would be all the Reds needed for the win.

Miley got the final out in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Luplow hit a grounder to the shortstop.

The other no-hitters in 2021 were delivered by the San Diego Padres Joe Musgrove, on April 9 against the Texas Rangers, and on Wednesday by Baltimore Orioles John Means against the Seattle Mariners.

