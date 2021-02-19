UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reds Smash Waratahs In Super Rugby AU Season Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:43 PM

Reds smash Waratahs in Super Rugby AU season opener

The Queensland Reds launched the Super Rugby AU season with a record 41-7 derby bonus-point win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Brisbane on Friday

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Queensland Reds launched the Super Rugby AU season with a record 41-7 derby bonus-point win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Brisbane on Friday.

The Reds, skippered for the first time by Wallaby James O'Connor, scored five tries to one with O'Connor landing five conversions and two penalties against the Waratahs, who played a man down following Izaia Perese's first-half red card.

The Reds are looking to push on this season after going down narrowly 28-23 to the ACT Brumbies in last year's decider.

The Brumbies open their title defence against the beefed-up Western Force in Perth later Friday.

"The forwards really worked hard tonight, it wasn't our most clinical performance, but we're happy with that," O'Connor said.

"When they got the red card we could have lost our shape. We want to have 15 on 15 to make it fairer but those are the rules and you've got to stick to them." The Waratahs began well when scrum-half Jake Gordon finished off a burst from Jack Maddocks to score in the third minute. They were the last points New South Wales were to score in the match.

Queensland quickly gained control with three unanswered tries before half-time.

O'Connor featured twice in an attacking raid and laid on the final pass for fullback Jock Campbell to cross.

The Reds forwards set up the platform for a burrowing try to hooker Alex Mafi with O'Connor's conversion opening a 10-point lead early in the first half.

Winger Filipo Daugunu raced away to finish off Fraser McReight's pass as the Reds threatened to overwhelm the Waratahs.

The Waratahs fortunes nosedived when centre Perese was red carded for a dangerous lifting tackle on Hunter Paisami nearing half-time.

"Dangerous tackle, the player would have landed on his head, therefore a red card," TMO Brett Cronan told the referee.

The Reds went in at half-time leading 27-7 but it took until the final 10 minutes for further points, with Daugunu grabbing his second try and replacement winger Ilaisa Droasese crossing in the corner, both converted by O'Connor.

The Waratahs have lost more than 1,500 Super Rugby caps of experience over the past two seasons, headlined by Michael Hooper's one-year sabbatical in Japan.

Apart from Wallaby skipper Hooper, the Waratahs are also without internationals Adam Ashley-Cooper, Rob Simmons, Nick Phipps, Israel Folau, Sekope Kepu, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley, while Wallabies forward Jack Dempsey says he will be leaving at the end of the season to join the Glasgow Warriors.

Related Topics

Israel Threatened Derby Brisbane Perth Man Glasgow Lead Wales Japan Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

24 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

25 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

3 minutes ago

Bayern Munich's Tolisso faces long injury layoff: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.