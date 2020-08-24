UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Redundancy Looms For Players At Crisis-hit Second-tier Malaga

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Redundancy looms for players at crisis-hit second-tier Malaga

Second-division Spanish club Malaga on Monday launched a procedure that means its professional players face redundancy in a bid to lead the club out of severe financial troubles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Second-division Spanish club Malaga on Monday launched a procedure that means its professional players face redundancy in a bid to lead the club out of severe financial troubles worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of today, the management of Malaga Club de Futbol, S.A.D, has communicated to the squad of professional footballers its intention to begin a collective dismissal procedure," the club said in a statement.

Malaga said they had been forced "to make some tough decisions in recent months".

"On this occasion, the restructuring will directly impact the men's first team," it said.

"This new restructuring joins the economic plan that aims to get the club out of the complicated financial situation which it continues to be immersed in, in spite of recent efforts.

" Malaga said they had been "obliged to take this step", expressing hope that ticket holders and fans "understand and support this new effort, the sole objective of which is to create an acceptable and competitive structure with which to return the lost excitement to Malaga Club de Futbol".

According to Spanish press reports, a dozen or so players must accept salary cuts of between 80-90% or leave the club.

Two of them, David Lomban and captain Adrian Gonzalez, have already started negotiations, according to newspaper Marca.

Malaga finished the season in 14th spot, on 53 points, in the Segunda, with 11 victories, 20 drawa and 11 losses from 42 games played.

Related Topics

David Malaga Lead From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court directs BHC to review matter regardi ..

2 minutes ago

Control room setup for ensuring Muharram Security

2 minutes ago

Cruyff inspiration for new Barca boss Koeman

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Pir Tariq Ahmed S ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Maas Next Normandy Four ..

6 minutes ago

Paris Police Ban All Mass Gatherings in French Cap ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.