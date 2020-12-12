Reed stays on course for European number one spot

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed stayed on course to become the first American to claim the European number one spot at the DP World Tour Championship

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Masters champion Patrick Reed stayed on course to become the first American to claim the European number one spot at the DP World Tour Championship.

However, the 30-year-old has a battle on his hands after seeing his overnight two-shot lead wiped out in Saturday's third round.

He shares the lead with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Laurie Canter who are also 11 under for the season-ending tournament at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

Reed carded a third round 71 thanks to a birdie on the final hole.

As well as having Canter and Fitzgerald for company at the top of the leaderboard, Viktor Hovland, who won on the PGA Tour in Mexico last weekend, Adri Arnaus, Robert MacIntyre and two-time Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood are just a shot further back.

"It was always a goal of mine obviously to win golf tournaments but to win this one and also to win the Race to Dubai and be the first American would be amazing," said Ryder Cup star Reed.

"We still have a full 18 holes left and you can't really sit back there and think as much about that as just stay in the present and try to play some good golf tomorrow."