UrduPoint.com

Referee Course From March 16

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Referee Course from March 16

The first Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Course will be held in Karachi from March 16 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The first Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Course will be held in Karachi from March 16 to 19.

A total of 24 participants will take part in the course, headed by Khurram Shahzad who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referee and Muhammad Iqbal Junior (FIFA MA Fitness Instructor), said a press release.

Khurram Shahzad said, "I am thankful to PFF Normalization Committee (NC) for the initiative.

He said: "We are lining up the courses to identify talented referees for further development. This is a good opportunity for the participants to learn the modern trends of the game so that they can spot the top refereeing talent within the region for us to contribute towards the development of the game in Pakistan."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football FIFA March From Top

Recent Stories

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrori ..

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

25 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.