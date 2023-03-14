Referee Course from March 16

The first Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Course will be held in Karachi from March 16 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The first Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Course will be held in Karachi from March 16 to 19.

A total of 24 participants will take part in the course, headed by Khurram Shahzad who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referee and Muhammad Iqbal Junior (FIFA MA Fitness Instructor), said a press release.

Khurram Shahzad said, "I am thankful to PFF Normalization Committee (NC) for the initiative.

He said: "We are lining up the courses to identify talented referees for further development. This is a good opportunity for the participants to learn the modern trends of the game so that they can spot the top refereeing talent within the region for us to contribute towards the development of the game in Pakistan."