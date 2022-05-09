Referee training course ends

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The referee and judges training course has completed under Sindh Mixed Martial Arts Association (SMMAA) in which 18 clubs from across the province participated.

The course instructor was Gohar Gul.

SMMAA Provincial President Qutbuddin Zarini, Senior Vice President Gulab Shah, General Secretary Gohar Gul, Sanaullah Kakar and representatives of other clubs Hayatullah, Saifullah, Mohibullah, Zakir Abbas, Akhtar Khan, Abdul Qayyum Mirani and others were also present on the occasion, said a communique.

Speaking on the occasion, District West President Iqrar Khan and Qutbuddin Zarini said that they would achieve full success in this year's tournament in Afghanistan in which players from different countries are participating.

Trials will be held in May. Gohar Gul said that the results of the course will be far-reaching. Amrullah said that we are utilizing all resources for the development of mix martial arts and providing the training to martial arts players according to international standards.

He added that students have a special interest in mixed martial arts.

Their skills will be enhanced by better training. Later, T-shirts andcertificates were distributed among the players.