UrduPoint.com

Referee Training Course Ends

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Referee training course ends

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The referee and judges training course has completed under Sindh Mixed Martial Arts Association (SMMAA) in which 18 clubs from across the province participated.

The course instructor was Gohar Gul.

SMMAA Provincial President Qutbuddin Zarini, Senior Vice President Gulab Shah, General Secretary Gohar Gul, Sanaullah Kakar and representatives of other clubs Hayatullah, Saifullah, Mohibullah, Zakir Abbas, Akhtar Khan, Abdul Qayyum Mirani and others were also present on the occasion, said a communique.

Speaking on the occasion, District West President Iqrar Khan and Qutbuddin Zarini said that they would achieve full success in this year's tournament in Afghanistan in which players from different countries are participating.

Trials will be held in May. Gohar Gul said that the results of the course will be far-reaching. Amrullah said that we are utilizing all resources for the development of mix martial arts and providing the training to martial arts players according to international standards.

He added that students have a special interest in mixed martial arts.

Their skills will be enhanced by better training. Later, T-shirts andcertificates were distributed among the players.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan May All From

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

1 hour ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

1 hour ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

2 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.