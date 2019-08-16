Refreshed Kane aiming to keep Sterling in the shade

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Harry Kane feels he is already reaping the rewards of a rare month off as Tottenham's talisman hopes to outgun England teammate Raheem Sterling when Spurs visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Kane was beset by ankle injuries last season after just a three-week break between lifting the Golden Boot as the World Cup's top scorer and the start of another gruelling Premier League season.

He returned just in time for Tottenham's first ever Champions League final and England's Nations League semi-final against The Netherlands in June, but looked well short of match fitness as he ended up on the losing side in both games.

Rejuvenated by a summer off, in which he got married to childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland, Kane got his and Spurs' season off to flying start with two goals in the final five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on the opening weekend.

"I had four weeks off, the most I've had off in a few years now," said the England captain.

"I've had a good pre-season, been here from the start, worked with the team and everyone's feeling good.

"We've still got work to do, I've still got work to do in terms of fitness and things like that, but playing games will only help.

"I feel in a good place and hopefully I can continue doing what we've done." A double still was not enough to gain an early lead in the Premier League Golden Boot race, though, as Sterling scored a hat-trick in City's ominous 5-0 demolition of West Ham.

But for Tottenham, City could have celebrated a quadruple of trophies last season as even shorn of Kane for the majority of the tie, Mauricio Pochettino's men edged a thrilling Champions League quarter-final on away goals.

Son Heung-min was Tottenham's star then, scoring three of his side's four goals, but Spurs' lack of depth slowly caught up with them in the final few months of the season.

With 12 Premier League games of last season to go, Spurs were just five points adrift of City and had a game in hand.