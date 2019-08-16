UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refreshed Kane Aiming To Keep Sterling In The Shade

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Refreshed Kane aiming to keep Sterling in the shade

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Harry Kane feels he is already reaping the rewards of a rare month off as Tottenham's talisman hopes to outgun England teammate Raheem Sterling when Spurs visit Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Kane was beset by ankle injuries last season after just a three-week break between lifting the Golden Boot as the World Cup's top scorer and the start of another gruelling Premier League season.

He returned just in time for Tottenham's first ever Champions League final and England's Nations League semi-final against The Netherlands in June, but looked well short of match fitness as he ended up on the losing side in both games.

Rejuvenated by a summer off, in which he got married to childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland, Kane got his and Spurs' season off to flying start with two goals in the final five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on the opening weekend.

"I had four weeks off, the most I've had off in a few years now," said the England captain.

"I've had a good pre-season, been here from the start, worked with the team and everyone's feeling good.

"We've still got work to do, I've still got work to do in terms of fitness and things like that, but playing games will only help.

"I feel in a good place and hopefully I can continue doing what we've done." A double still was not enough to gain an early lead in the Premier League Golden Boot race, though, as Sterling scored a hat-trick in City's ominous 5-0 demolition of West Ham.

But for Tottenham, City could have celebrated a quadruple of trophies last season as even shorn of Kane for the majority of the tie, Mauricio Pochettino's men edged a thrilling Champions League quarter-final on away goals.

Son Heung-min was Tottenham's star then, scoring three of his side's four goals, but Spurs' lack of depth slowly caught up with them in the final few months of the season.

With 12 Premier League games of last season to go, Spurs were just five points adrift of City and had a game in hand.

Related Topics

World Married Visit Goodland Lead Netherlands June Gold From Top Race Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

8 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

8 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

9 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

9 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

9 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.