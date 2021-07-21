Refugee and Afghan hit their Olympic targets for Italian mentor

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Luna Solomon and Mahdi Yovari will complete a remarkable journey when they compete in the shooting at the Tokyo Olympics, with the touchpaper lit by a three-time gold medallist in the sport.

Niccolo Campriani decided to act after experiencing a "feeling of powerlessness" when he visited a refugee camp in Zambia in 2017.

The Italian founded "Make A Mark", which helps refugees and forcibly displaced people compete in sport and embrace the values of the Games.

Eritrea-born Solomon, 27, and Yovari, three years her junior, entered Campriani's life two years ago. With his help, Solomon will line up for the Refugee Team and Yovari for Afghanistan in the women's and men's 10 metres air rifle events respectively.

Solomon has been in Switzerland since 2015 after fleeing Eritrea due to widespread human rights atrocities.

Yovari was raised in Iran by his mother but left as a teenager to seek asylum in other countries and settled in the Swiss city of Nyon in 2017.

Neither had held a gun in their lives before Campriani taught them how to shoot.

The 33-year-old Italian had been looking for a new challenge as he contemplated what the future held for him in retirement after firing over 400,000 shots during his stellar career, with the last one securing his second gold medal of the 2016 Rio Games.

The visit to the refugee camp in Zambia changed his life.

"It is one thing to see things on television and another to see with your eyes," he told AFP by phone from his home in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"I still recall some very strong thoughts and emotions from those days.

"Once you were there I felt the feeling I hate of being powerless, for a fraction of a second." Campriani decided to create something that could help those forced to flee their homes.

"I knew it was a drop in the ocean but an important drop," he said. "I guess I see the importance of that drop in their eyes.

" Campriani contacted the Swiss authorities looking for candidates for his project and whittled down a shortlist of 11 to three -- the third was another woman, Khaoula.

- 'Hard not to cry' - "Mahdi was an obvious one from the very beginning," said Campriani.

"I needed a commitment up front to stick with the project, a specific type of motivation, a sense of passion and meaning.

"It was about more than trying to use this project to take revenge on life. Some were quite keen to use the project to fix unresolved issues and for me it was more important to take an opportunity.

"The positive side of it with Mahdi was it was always about having a chance to one day see his mother (in Iran) and make sure his mum sees him on TV!" Yovari's life has been transformed by being chosen, as Campriani then set about putting him on an equal footing with the majority of global citizens.

"Mahdi had no documents but he had a permit to stay in Switzerland," said Campriani.

"However, he was neither Iranian nor Afghan, neither refugee nor an immigrant. He was somewhere in between.

"He lost his father a long time ago and we managed somehow to track down someone on his father's side in Kabul and he now has a passport." Luna has a large family, with some members in Europe and a husband -- also a refugee -- who has looked after their baby boy, allowing her to focus on qualifying for the Olympics in April. Khaoula will unfortunately have to sit this one out.

"Luna was extremely happy," said Campriani. "Mahdi asked me a few seconds after I told him: 'My mum will be able to see me on TV? "I answered, 'Yes the whole world will see you at the opening ceremony'.

"It was the most beautiful moment him communicating with his only relatives left, his mother and brother.

"It was hard not to cry a little bit as it was very, very intense. I want to believe it will change their life in as good a way as possible."