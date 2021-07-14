UrduPoint.com
Refugee Olympic Team Stays In Qatar After Positive COVID-19 Test - IOC

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

The Refugee Olympic Team will delay its departure to Tokyo and continue training in Qatar after an official tested positive for COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Refugee Olympic Team will delay its departure to Tokyo and continue training in Qatar after an official tested positive for COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

"As a consequence, it was decided that the team would currently not travel to Tokyo and will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily," the statement said.

The infected official was single-vaccinated against coronavirus and followed all COVID-19 rules and restrictions, the committee noted. The official is isolated and considered asymptomatic, the IOC added.

All the other members of the team composed of 29 athletes and 11 officials have tested negative.

The Refugee Olympic Team will take part in competitions in 12 sports disciplines under the Olympic flag. Its composition based on special criteria, including sporting performance and a member's refugee status confirmed by the UN Refugee Agency.

The upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are set to open on July 23, will be the second for the team after their debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Qatar Olympic Committee provides financial aid to the Olympic Refuge Foundation aimed at creating safe sports facilities in areas inhabited by refugees and displaced people.

More Stories From Sports

