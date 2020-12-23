UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regi Club Qualifies To Next Round In Peshawar Inter-Club Football

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Regi Club qualifies to next round in Peshawar Inter-Club Football

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Regi Club defeated Afghan Club by five goals in the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club Football Championship being played here at Tahmas Football Stadium organized by District sports Officer Peshawar and District Local Government Peshawar.

In the match played, Regi Club showed its best performance and defeated Afghan Club by 5-0, in which Alamgir and Siraj scored two goals each while Usman scored one goal. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Match Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Shah, International Footballer Aajez Shakoor and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

More than 20 clubs are participating in the tournament including Lucky Star, Malik Saad Club, Afghan Club, Regi Club, Aajez Club, Muslim Star Club, Khyber Afridi Club, University Club, Shaheen Club, King Star, Chamkani Club, Zariab Club, Shaheen Club.

, Strike and Defender Club, Hawks Club, etc.

Former international footballer and skipper of the National team Basit Kamal was also present on this occasion. Earlier in the opening match, Malik Saad Football Club defeated Lucky Star Club by 5-4. No team could score a goal till the stipulated time after which both were awarded five penalty kicks which were given on which the team of Malik Saad Football Club won by 5-4.

Talking to media, DSO Tehseenullah Khan said the efforts were being made to provide maximum opportunities to the players to come forward and this tournament was a link in the same chain.

He hoped that more Inter-Club competitions in other Games would be organized. "We have no shortage of talent and that talent needs to polish through competitions," he added. He said the opportunities and facilities should be provided to the players for which they were striving hard.

Related Topics

Football Afghanistan Peshawar Shortage Sports Same Alamgir Imtiaz Ali Afridi Muslim Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

16 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

31 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.