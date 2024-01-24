Regional Committee for organizing 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region constituted

The Regional Committee for organizing the 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region has been constituted, and DSO Maryam Keerio will be the observer in the Office established in the Sindh Sports Board Hostel

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Regional Committee for organizing the 6th Sindh College Games Hyderabad Region has been constituted, and DSO Maryam Keerio will be the observer in the Office established in the Sindh sports board Hostel.

Central Committee Member Pervez Shaikh and other regional and district members participated in the meeting.

In this regard, a regional committee has been established under the chairmanship of Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad Prof. Muhammad Ali Malik. Additional Director Inspection Professor Asharul Zaman, Principal Professor Sohail Jafri and Senior Director Physical education Khurram Rafi Siddiqui are the main regional committee members.

Other committee members include Chief Directors Physical Education Aqeel Ahmed, Zainab Arbab, Senior Director Physical Education Ayesha Razak Arain, Directors Physical Education Zafar Waheed Rajput, Atiqur Rehman Rao, Ayesha Aram, Naila Khan and Muhammad Faizan Sheikh, while the district conveners and members Ahmed Nawaz, Yasin Sheikh, Musbah Raheen, Syeda Naseema Shah, Asri keerio (Hyderabad), Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Amin (Jamshoro), Muhammad Ismail Memon, Jahangir Suhrawardy, Shazia Qaimkhani (Badin), Abdul Aziz Khaskheli, Gulshan Ara, Rahim.

Ali Bilal (Thatta), Sarwat Afza, Syed Zohaib Hasan (Matiari), Syed Muhammad Nadeem, Faiza Khalid (Tandwalhiyar), Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh, Naseem Pathan (Tando Muhammad Khan) and Professor Irfan Kalhoro, Professor Zulfikar Laghari, Abdul Jawad Rahoja, ( Dadu) are included.

In the meeting, Khurram Rafi Siddiqui gave a briefing regarding the organization of the games, while the Regional Director appointed the District Sports Officer Hyderabad as an observer and also thanked him for providing an office for the games in the Sindh Sports Board Hostel.

Meeting decided to start the intra-district competitions in different districts in a phased manner, while the regular opening ceremony of Hyderabad region will be held after the grand opening ceremony on January 30 in Karachi.