Regional Govt Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-of-War Competitions Concluded

October 26, 2022

Regional Govt Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-of-War competitions concluded

Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 Peshawar Cantt clinched the trophy after defeating Government Higher Secondary School Larama by 2-1 in the final of the Peshawar Regional Government Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-of-War Championship held Blind Institute Peshawar on Wednesday

Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 Peshawar Cantt clinched the trophy after defeating Government Higher Secondary School Larama by 2-1 in the final of the Peshawar Regional Government Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug-of-War Championship held Blind Institute Peshawar on Wednesday.

General Secretary sports Committee and Principal Government Higher Secondary School Nanakpura Naveed Akhtar distributed the prizes among the players along with Deputy General Secretary Tournament and President Physical education Officer Association Kaleemullah Khan Mehsud, Haji Ilyas Afridi, Secretary Games Tug of War, Zahoor Ahmad IPE Ground In-charge, Muhammad Ali SPET, President of Provincial Tug of War Association Taj Muhammad Khan, Technical Officials Ejaz Muhammad, Atiqur Rehman, Uzair Muhammad, Muhammad Ali and Ikramullah were present.

Under the auspices of the Directorate of Elementary and Higher Education, the four-day Peshawar Region Government Inter-Higher Secondary Schools Tug of War Championship was held at the Blind Institute, GT Road, Peshawar, in which 38 schools of Peshawar region participated.

In the first semi-final, Govt Higher Secondary School Larama defeated GHSS Charparaza by 2-1, while in the second semi-final, Government Higher Secondary School Cantt No.

2 defeated Government Higher Secondary School Sardar Ghari by 2-1 and qualified for the final, while in the final, Government Higher Secondary School Peshawar Cantt. No. 2 won the trophy by defeating Government Higher Secondary School Larma by 2-1.

At the end, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the winning players. On this occasion, General Secretary Sports Committee Naveed Akhtar and Deputy General Secretary Tournament Kaleemullah Khan Mehsud thanked Provincial Tug-of-War Association President Taj Muhammad Khan for organizing the best tournament and hoped that he would organize such events in the future.

President of Provincial Tug-of-War Association, Taj Muhammad Khan welcomed organizing the tournament at the grass root level by the Department of Education.

DG Sports Khalid Khan said that new talent would be brought out by organizing the tournament at the grass root level. He said that the Provincial Tug-of-War Association always organized tournaments at school, college and university level through which new players were coming out.

