Region’s Biggest Health & Fitness Summit Returns To Dubai Just In Time To Close The Dubai Fitness Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

Region's biggest health & fitness summit returns to Dubai just in time to close the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The 19th edition of the annual MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, organised by MEFITPRO, will take place at the prestigious Fairmont The Palm, Dubai, between November 14-16

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) The 19th edition of the annual MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit, organised by MEFITPRO, will take place at the prestigious Fairmont The Palm, Dubai, between November 14-16.

Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the Summit will play host to more 20 international and local speakers from the fitness and wellness industry, who will bring their wealth of knowledge and expertise to this year’s attendees.

On Thursday 14th November, with sponsorship from Skechers, over 1,000 active teenagers from 45 International and local schools will join the MEFIT team in a series of educational and interactive fitness seminars and workshops.

Details of the event were revealed at press conference on Wednesday, October 30, at Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and speaking on the occasion, Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Events Department at DSC, said: “There is a famous saying, ‘Take care of your body because it's the only place you have to live’, and that is so true!

“Fitness is not an option, it is a necessity, and we are blessed to have Rulers who keep reminding us about the true essence of these words. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has launched multiple initiatives to send this message to the community.

“One of these initiatives is the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge and it has really started what we can call a fitness revolution in Dubai and has put the Emirate on the road to becoming one of the most physically active places on the planet.

“The MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit has also played its part. It is the premier health and fitness event in the Middle East, an amazing event that brings together the industry’s top stakeholders from across the world and showcases the latest trends and products from the health and fitness industry.

“The MEFIT Health and Fitness Summit has also played a big part in the growth of the fitness industry in this part of the world and, of course, in creating an increasing awareness about physical fitness and healthy nutrition, and we wish them another successful edition.

Greg Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of the MEFIT Summit, added: “We at MEFITPRO believe that if you introduce children to fitness and sports activities at a young age, they will find one that they enjoy and will continue into their adult years. We are changing lives and generations here.”

Thursday, November 14 focuses on the Business Summit where business owners from the health and fitness industry in the region can network; learn about upcoming fitness trends; get advise on how to empower their teams and grow their businesses. Open panel discussions amongst industry experts will conclude the day’s events.

The following two days will be jam packed with seminars and workshops aimed at fitness enthusiasts, fitness professionals and pro consumers. Brands including TRX, Atkins, Theragun and MuscleTech will be offering samples and demos throughout the summit, as well as home grown fitness and sports brands.

Matrix Fitness and Switch & Co will be doing ‘Room Takeovers’ hosting exciting seminars and classes for attendees, and newly introduced for this year will be a Ladies-Only offering where ladies can sign up to participate in sessions in a Ladies-Only exclusive environment.

MoveU, who have over 1 Million followers on instagram, are set to wow the crowd in the headline spot for the second year in a row.

Greg Boucher, Chief Executive Officer at MEFITPRO, continued: “We are so excited this year that MoveU are back and will help us close off the Dubai Fitness Challenge - this is such a great time in the Fitness and Wellness Industry and we love that Dubai is getting behind it.”

The organizers MEFITPRO are looking forward to another successful summit.

