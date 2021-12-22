Registration date of Punjab Football League extended: Punjab Minister for Sports

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the registration date of Pakistan's biggest Punjab Football League has been extended due to overwhelming interest of football lovers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that the registration date of Pakistan's biggest Punjab Football League has been extended due to overwhelming interest of football lovers.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Wednesday that Punjab Football League has also been changed into open category on the insistence of country's football community and now potential football players from across the province can register themselves for the grand Football League till January 1, 2022.

"The interested players can register themselves through online form, QR Code, Divisional and District Sports offices".

Punjab Sports Minister said that regional teams will be selected through open football trials at district level.

"After the formation of regional teams a dream football team of Punjab will be selected through Punjab Football League. "The members of Punjab's dream team will be given Monthly scholarships".

He said Punjab Football League will be a vital step for the promotion of sports at regional level in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister. "We will organize Punjab Football League to discover fresh football talent from grassroots level and this league will play a key part in popularizing the game of football among young generation".

He said that the winning team of Punjab Football League will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh,runners-up Rs five lakh while the third position holder team will pocket Rs three lakh as cash prize,"he added.