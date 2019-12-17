Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal and volleyball qualifiers opens Wednesday

The organising committee of the 2020 Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration for the NAS Futsal and NAS Volleyball qualifying tournament

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) The organising committee of the 2020 Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced the opening of registration for the NAS Futsal and NAS Volleyball qualifying tournament.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

It is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 and close to 30,000 athletes have taken part in the competition over the past seven years. Last year, more than 6,500 athletes took part in the Tournament, which was held under the slogan ‘Limitless Abilities’ and saw competition in 13 different sports, including cricket and snowboarding for the first time.

NAS Futsal and NAS Volleyball, however, remain the biggest draw and registration for the qualifying tournament of those two events begins on December 18, 2019, on NAS Sports Tournament’s official website, www.nasst.ae. The registration of teams is open until January 25, 2020, while the teams will have time until February 1, 2020, to register their players.

The qualifying tournament is scheduled to start from February 27 at Al Manara Indoor Sports Hall in Umm Suqeim.

FUTSAL REGISTRATION

Teams interested in participating in the futsal qualifiers need to first decide on a name and then pick a manager, who needs to open an account for his team under that name on www.

nasst.ae. In case they want to participate in the name of a government entity or company, they will have to provide a letter from the organisation’s relevant department approving their participation in the NAS Sports Tournament.

To get in touch with the technical committee of the tournament, interested futsal teams can send an email to nasfutsal@dubaisc.ae or call +971-56-5759967.

The technical regulations of the futsal qualifiers stipulate teams can register not more than 16 players and not less than 10 for the qualifiers, and no more than three of those players can be foreigners.

All the required forms for the futsal player registration are available on the tournament’s official website.

VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION

The process of registration for the volleyball team is the same as futsal. After choosing a name for his team, the team manager should visit the tournament website, www.nasst.ae, to open an account. In case they wish to participate using the name of a government entity or company, they will have to provide a letter from the organisation’s relevant department approving their participation.

Teams taking part in the volleyball qualifiers can register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum of 10. All the players need to aged 18 and above.

For more information on the volleyball qualifiers, interested teams can contact via email on nasvolleyball@dubaisc.ae, or call on +971565759968.