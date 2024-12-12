Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) The registration window for foreign players to register themselves for the 10th edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) along with the trade window is now open. The category renewals of the players will be announced on Tuesday, 17 December.

The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month.

The HBL PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on 11 January, 2025. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer:

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the registration process for foreign players as well as the trade window. This marks an exciting beginning to preparations for the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“The HBL PSL is a home-grown brand which we are all proud of.

Since its inception in 2016, together with our franchise owners, commercial partners and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey.

“The quality and competitiveness of cricket played is second to none and we will strive to meet expectations of our loyal fans. The landmark 10th season promises to bring more excitement for all and the HBL PSL team is committed to working tirelessly to provide fans unmatched experiences.”

Since 2016, Islamabad United have become champions of the HBL PSL thrice, which include the opening (2016), third (2018) and last edition (2024) of the league. Lahore Qalandars have won twice in 2022 and 2023, Peshawar Zalmi remained champions of the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition, while Karachi Kings clinched their maiden title in 2020. Multan Sultans emerged as the winners in 2021.