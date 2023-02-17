Registration for marathon to start form Feb 20

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Registration for the marathon, organised by DHA in collaboration with the Sports Department, will begin from February 20.

The schedule for the marathon has been released.

Director Marketing Col (Retd) Sarfraz Nazar along with District Sports Officer Farooq Latif shared the complete details of the event and said that there would be two categories based on participants' age - under 22 years and above 22 years.

The registration process will continue till February 23 at the district sports department.

The marathon will be start at 9:00 on February 24, while cash prizes will be awarded to two position holders of both categories, according to a press release issued here.