Registration for NAS Run and NAS Cycling Championship opens on March 23

AED 320,000 prize money on offer in the NAS Run which takes place on April 29

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) The organizing committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced registration for 2021 NAS Run and NAS Cycling Championships will open on March 23 and close on April 10.

The annual NAS Sports Tournament is coming back for its eighth season in the Holy Month of Ramadan, with competition in three different sports - padel tennis, running and cycling – and the Tournament will be organized in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, except in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The organising committee of this year’s NAS Sports Tournament has picked three sports which will allow the maximum number of UAE’s sports enthusiasts –Emiratis and non-Emiratis of all age and ability, including People of Determination - to participate.

AED 320,000 in prize money for NAS Run

The NAS Run, which will take place on the night of April 29, will feature races in eight different categories across two distances – 5km and 10km.

There will be a total of AED 320,000 on offer in prize money with the winner of each of the eight categories receiving AED 10,000, while the runners-up will get AED 7,000 each, and the third-placed AED 5,000 each. Finishers from 4th to 9th, meanwhile, will receive AED 3,000 each.

Registration for the event will remain open until April 10, and those interested can register through the NASST and Dubai Sports Council websites.

The running event is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but those taking part should not be less than 18 years of age (Born 24-04-2003 or earlier). All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and they must take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before the race.

All Participants will have to bring their original Emirates ID (for Expats, the residence VISA must have been issued before 1/1/2021) and submit proof of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test upon receipt of the chest and chip numbers, which will be distributed at Dubai Bike (DXBIKE) in Nad Al Sheba on April 27 and 28, between 4:00pm and 11:00pm. The chest and chip numbers will not be available for collection on race day.

The 10km race will begin at 10:00pm and the 5km race at 10:30pm, with the starting point being at Meydan and the finish line at Falcon Heritage and Sports in Nad Al Sheba. Participants will be flagged off in batches with a maximum interval of two minutes between each batch.