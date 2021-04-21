Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April 22

Award is joint initiative of Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation and honours individuals and institutions for their humanitarian work in the sports sector

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) Nominations for the 2021 Sports Imprint Award, a joint initiative of the Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation that honour individuals, clubs and organisations who spread positive values in society through their humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector, will close on Thursday, April 22.

Clubs, sports institutions and individuals can file their nominations through the official website of Dubai Sports Council (https://www.dubaisc.ae/en/Pages/sportsAwards.aspx) until midnight, April 22, and the winner will be announced on April 28.

To be eligible for the Award, individuals and organisations will have to submit papers highlighting initiatives that have had a tangible and positive benefit for the community in line with the Award and UAE’s strategy. The initiative needs to be in line with human values and ethics, and should have contributed to enriching the sports sector. The initiative should also be consistent with the philosophy and objectives of the Award, and should have been documented or recognized by an official body.

Furthermore, the initiative shall not contradict human and sporting values and ethics.

The Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation launched the Sports Imprint Award in 2019 under the framework of Watani Al Emarat’s “Humanitarian Work Awards” and the slogan “Responsibility for Humanitarian Action in the Sports Sector”, and the Award ceremony coincides with the Emirati Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated annually on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan to mark the anniversary of late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s passing away.

The objectives of the Award are to promote positive values in the UAE community through spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector; to encourage individuals, sport institutions and organisations in the sports sector to act as a model in doing business and giving; and to support the UAE Strategy and the UAE 2071 Vision towards fostering the values of tolerance, cohesion and respect through sports.