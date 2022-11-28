UrduPoint.com

Registration For Sports Trials For U-13 To Continue Till Nov 29

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2022 | 05:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sports board Department would organise sports trials for Under-13 players under Talent Hunt programme for the selected players' participation in tehsil, district and division level tournaments.

In this connection, players could get themselves registered for trials up till Tuesday, Nov 29, said District Sports Officer Sajida Latif in a statement, here on Monday.

She said that only registered players would be eligible for taking part in the trials whereas the registration forms were available at Sports Office and facebook page of Sports Department.

She said that trials for athletics would be held at 10 a.m. on Tortan Track Firdous Colony Jhang Road, followed by trials of Gymnastic at 3 p.m. in Kaleem Shaheed Sports Complex and trials of Martial Arts at 4 p.m. in Samanabad Sports Complex on Nov 30.

Similarly, trials of football players would be arranged at 3 p.m. in Football Ground Firdous Colony Jhang Road, followed by trials of table tennis at 4 p.m. in al-Fateh Sports Complex and badminton trials at 4 p.m. in Kaleem Sports Complex on December 01, she added.

