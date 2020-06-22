Registration open for Dubai Water sports Summer Week

Dubai International Marine Club announces the opening of the registration for the Dubai Watersports Summer Week in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Sports Council and the President of DIMC in the response to the decision of the national authorities in the emirate to resume the sports activities in Dubai

The registration process for the event will be thru the club official website(www.dimc.ae) wherein they can fill up the online form for the selected race and then the club will notify them to confirm their participation.

It is expected to be a fun filled weekend in Dubai Beaches with the participation of the various sectors of society and watersports enthusiast in line with the Government's plan to gradually open all sectors of life in the Emirate, and complies with instructions issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and related government agencies. The Council has prepared a detailed list of protocols in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved in these competitions.

The event will be for three consecutive days starting this Thursday until Saturday (25th - 27th of June) with the exciting marine’s activities that will attract the watersports enthusiast as well as the public to witness the event in the stunning Dubai beaches.



On Thursday, in Al Shurooq Beach in Jumeirah we will witness in the evening the Motosurf Competition for the first time in the Dubai waters and followed by the Hydrofly (Flyboard) competition as they fly up high in the sky with their amazing stunt which is open for all the participants (Beginner or Pro)

On Friday, we will witness a full day of competition at a different venue. Two of the three scheduled event for the day – is the Kayak Fishing and Stand Up paddling – will be taking place for the first time in Dubai. Kayak Fishing, which is open to all, will be taking place at Dubai Waters, while the Stand Up Paddling race is organized in cooperation with different institutions that will take place at Kite Beach. The third event of the day is the Kitesurf (Open to All) in Nessnass Beach.

And on the third day, 27th of June the Modern Sailing competition for Laser 4.7 and Optimist in cooperation with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC). And right after the activities will be the awarding ceremony for the winners of the Dubai Watersports Summer Week.

Thursday, 25 June

Motosurf

Flyboard (Hydrofly)

Friday, 26 June

Kayak Fishing

Stand Up Paddling

Kitesurf

Saturday, 27 June