Registration Process For PSL Edition 10 Draft Concludes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 05:38 PM
Franchises will make decision regarding retention and release of foreign players today
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) The process for registration of the foreign players for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 edition draft concluded on Saturday.
The sources said that the franchises would make decision regarding retention and release of the foreign players.
“Which players the franchises retain or release will be made today,” said the sources.
Many international players registered themselves with PSL edition 10 draft.
PSL edition 10 registration started on Dec 12 while the category renewals of the players was announced on December 17 (Tuesday).
The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month.
The HBL PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on 11 January, 2025. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.
Since 2016, Islamabad United have become champions of the HBL PSL thrice, which include the opening (2016), third (2018) and last edition (2024) of the league. Lahore Qalandars have won twice in 2022 and 2023, Peshawar Zalmi remained champions of the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition, while Karachi Kings clinched their maiden title in 2020. Multan Sultans emerged as the winners in 2021.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Sports
-
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes2 minutes ago
-
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfinals13 minutes ago
-
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies18 hours ago
-
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match18 hours ago
-
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Kabaddi Match in Thatha Sadiqabad: Chota Haroon Kabaddi Club emerges victorious22 hours ago
-
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success22 hours ago
-
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir22 hours ago
-
Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship enter semifinal22 hours ago
-
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January23 hours ago
-
Rohit omission from decisive Test 'emotional' says India's Pant1 day ago