Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:54 PM

Registrations for Ice Warrior Challenge 12 close on Wednesday

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai, the Challenge takes place on Friday

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021) Dubai Sports Council has urged obstacle-course enthusiasts to make haste as registrations for the 12th Ice Warrior Challenge are set to close on October 6.

Organised in cooperation with Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates, this year’s Ice Warrior Challenge will again take place on one of the toughest commando assault course in Ski Dubai with participants taking on different icy obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

There are only a limited spaces remaining and those interested need to be quick and register online through the PremierOnline website.

The event is open to females and males, aged between 15 and 60, and, like last year, there will be a special “Ladies Only” category for women wishing to compete in a largely ‘ladies only' atmosphere. Then, there is an Elite category, which is restricted to “extremely fit” men and women who can complete the course in under 25 minutes, and the rest of the participants will be divided into three mixed groups – Group A, Group B and Group C.

The Elite group will be the first to challenge the course, starting at 6:30am, followed by the three mixed groups, while the ‘Ladies Only’ group will start at 8:15am.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and timed individually.

All participants will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category.

All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal after they return their timing chip at the finish line, as well as a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt. There will not be any other award or presentation.

The 12th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the 2nd DXB Snow Run and the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 this year.

SkiDubai is going to be a busy venue later this season with more than a dozen events taking place, including international tournaments like the FIS Freestyle Ski Slopestyle competition on November 3-4, the FIS-ENL Alpine Slalom on November 10-11, and the Para Alpine Asian Cup – Slalom on November 10-11, as well the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, and the UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship.

