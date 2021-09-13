UrduPoint.com

Registrations For Season Two Of DXB Snow Run Close On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:26 PM

Registrations for season two of DXB Snow Run close on Thursday

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai, DXB Snow Run takes place on Sept 17

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) With registrations for the 2nd DXB Snow Run coming to a close on Thursday, organisers have urged UAE’s thrill-seekers to make haste and avoid the disappointment of missing out on one of the most unique events of the summer.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim at Ski Dubai, the 2nd DXB Snow Run will take place on the slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates on September 17.

This year, the organisers have added a second 5km category to the original 3km Run, which allows more participants to experience the thrills and chills of running through snow, in -4C, while the mercury is hovering around 40C and higher outside.

The inaugural DXB Snow Run, organised as part of Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai’s ‘DXB Snow Week’, attracted participants from 46 different nations, with a big number of them being Emiratis and tourists, and Buti Al Nuaimi of the UAE topped the timesheet in the men’s category, while Pia Hansske of Germany was fastest among the ladies.

Organised in the early weeks of the reopening of Dubai’s sports sector last summer, the 2020 DXB Snow Run took place with an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan in place, alongside other precautionary measures.

To ensure guests can enjoy a comfortable experience with added peace of mind, Ski Dubai is exceeding the recommended health and safety guidelines.

The 2nd DXB Snow Run is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development, based on the Council’s desire to create a diverse sports environment, which caters to the needs of every members of Dubai’s community.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on July 9 this year. It is going to be a busy venue this year with more than 10 events scheduled to take place at the venue, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, which is one of the favourite events of the country’s obstacle-challenge enthusiasts.

