Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

Ultramarathon will take place on March 5 inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve and offers three different distances for participants – 50km, 10km and 5km

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020) Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, the 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will take place on Friday March 5 in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

The event will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert on hard and soft sand, including across and over sand dunes.

Participants will receive finisher medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

All registered participants are invited to attend a series of practice sessions, ‘build up’ runs in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in the lead up to the event.

Speaking about the race, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGROUP, said: “The Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 50km Dune will be a challenging race, that will test participants’ endurance, both mental and physical stamina, as well as strength and courage.

“Following the popular success of Al Marmoom Dune Run, we are offering the shorter distances of 10km and 5km to encourage the many runners who wish to experience the challenge of a desert race. This event brings together the growing running community, both elite and recreational runners.

“It is being organised after unprecedented demand from runners who are looking for challenging competitions at all levels.”

Baydaa Muneeb Al Hadithy, Owner and Manager, Al Baydaa Stables, who are one of the sponsors, said: “We are delighted to support the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, which is being held in a very special place.

“Our rich desert cultural heritage is being preserved and celebrated in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, which offers world class facilities to those who wish to enjoy the natural desert landscape and the abundant wildlife. We wish to support an event like this that brings people into Al Marmoom to enjoy the wonders of the desert.

”

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread acros more than 40 hectares of pristine shrub land that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

Organising sports events inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, as well as places like Hatta and Jumeirah, has been on of Dubai Sports Council’s principal focus in recent times, as the Council promotes these areas among both the domestic and international tourists as a premier destination.

With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, Dubai Sports Council has also been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community.

Through such events, the Council also seeks to provide members of the community an opportunity to compete in unique events like Al Marmoom Ultramarathon in a fun-filled environment, and also encourage them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

The Council has also been working with and encouraging partners in the private sector to join its community initiatives and support the wise leadership’s vision of turning Dubai into one of the most physically active places on the planet, and creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.

Event Details

VENUE: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

DATE: Friday, March 5, 2021

DISTANCE: 50 KM, 10KM & 5KM

RUN CATEGORIES: Elite & Open (male & female), 18 years plus for 50KM and 15 years plus for 10KM & 5KM