Registrations open for Ice Warrior Challenge XI

Organised by Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai, the Challenge will take place on Sept 25 with a special ‘Ladies Only’ category included for the first time

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th August, 2020) After the huge success of DXB Snow Week earlier this month, Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai are back together to announce the 11th edition of the DXB Ice Warrior Challenge.

A popular event among obstacle course and adrenaline junkies, this year’s Ice Warrior Challenge XI will take place on September 25 on one of the toughest commando assault course at Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates, with participants expected to take on between 22 to 24 different icy obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Being held since 2009, Ice Warrior Challenge XI is expected to be bigger, better and tougher than last year, when participants representing 28 different countries took part.

Registration for the event is open, but places are limited and selling fast. So interested participants need to be quick and register online at Ice Warrior 11. All categories offer limited places on a first-come-first-served basis. The closing date for registration is September 19 or sooner if places sell out.

The event is open to all females and males, aged between 15 and 60, and organisers have announced a special “Ladies Only” category this year for women wishing to compete in a largely ‘ladies only' atmosphere, but there will be male and female staff around at the time. And probably some of the slower men from the previous group as well.

The other two categories include an Elite division, which is restricted to “extremely fit” men and women who can complete the course in under 25 minutes.

The Elite group will be the first to challenge the course and they will be followed by the “Just For Fun” category for men and women, who will be divided into six different groups for a rolling start. The ‘Ladies Only’ group will be the last at the starting line.

The runners will start in socially-distanced groups of five, and they will have to be ready with their race number pinned to the front of their jerseys or jackets, and timing chips wrapped around their ankles, no later than 15 minutes before the scheduled start of their category.

All finishers will receive a finisher’s medal after they return their timing chip at the finish line, and all of them will receive a souvenir Ice Warrior t-shirt. There will not be any other award or presentations.

In accordance with current COVID-19 protocols and regulations, no spectators will be permitted at the venue, and no family and friends are allowed as well. The participants, once they finish the race, will have to depart from the venue straight away, while respecting the social distancing measures at all time.

Like every year, part of the proceeds from the DXB Ice Warrior Challenge will go to a charity for their on-going mission to provide assistance to individuals, specifically children who are less fortunate and who were born or have developed a disability.