UrduPoint.com

Regragui Hails Morocco Effort After Semi-final Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2022 | 09:51 AM

Regragui hails Morocco effort after semi-final loss

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Morocco coach Walid Regragui had only praise for his team's effort after their fairytale run to the World Cup semi-finals ended in a 2-0 defeat to France on Wednesday.

"We gave our all, that's the most important thing. The boys fought until the last minute," said Regragui, who had won praise for the way his team came past Spain and Portugal in the previous two rounds.

"We wanted to win the game, but we came up against a strong team that knows what it is doing and waits for you to make a mistake - which we made at the beginning of the game," he said, referring to Theo Hernandez's fifth minute opener.

Regragui had to deal with a number of players struggling for full fitness. Centre-back Nayef Aguerd withdrew after the warm-up, with Achraf Dari stepping in.

Fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss, who had been doubtful, started but had to go off after just 21 minutes.

"We lost a lot of players who did their best, (Noussair) Mazraoui was ill but he played. Saiss too. I have nothing to say when the players give their maximum," Regragui said.

Morocco pushed forward throughout the game in search of a leveller but lacked the killer touch in the penalty areas.

"We could have scored, but unfortunately a goal didn't come. May the Moroccans forgive us. We wanted to go to the final but... next time God willing," he said.

"We gave the maximum, that's the most important thing. The most important thing is to have given a good image, to have shown the world that Moroccan football exists and that we have beautiful supporters.

"To reach the very, very highest level, to win a World Cup, we still have to work but we are not very far away," he added.

Related Topics

Football World France Spain Portugal Morocco May God All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.