Rehan, Bilal, Muhammad Atiq win gold in Jujitsu Martial Arts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Nine-year-old Rehan stunned his fellows by winning gold medal in the -30kg weight category of the ongoing Jujitsu Martial Arts Championship part of the Peshawar sports Festival at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Jujitsu Association Syed Abid Ali Shah, Secretary Tehseen Ullah, international coach Syed Jaffar Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseenullah Khan, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, players, officials were present at the ongoing Peshawar Sports Festival.

In the -30kg weight upcoming Rehan Ajmal grabbed first gold medal, followed by Muzammial Khan and Muhammad Saud and Sudas Khan grabbed bronze medals respectively. In the 35 kg category, Jawad claimed the gold medal, Omar of Hayatabad came second and Hamza Noman bagged bronze medals.

In the 45kg Jibran won gold medal, Mustafa silver and Farhan and Javed claimed bronze medals, in 50kg Umar Khan won gold medal, Aman Ullah got silver medal and Abudllah and Shakir won bronze medals.

In 56 kg category, Muhammad Atiq grabbed gold medal, Mastaqeem Khan won silver medal and Fahad Shakir claimed bronze medals.

In the -62 Bilal won gold medal, Abidullah claimed silver medal and Abdullah Wahid and Anwar Ullah took bronze medals.

In the Tennis international Kashan Umar, Aqib Umar, Hamza Roman and Uzair Khan of Peshawar qualified for the semi-finals in the U18 doubles.

In the Ladies event international Oreen Jasia beat Maryum Khan by 6-2 and 6-1, Anum beat Mehvish by 6-1, 6-2 and Maryum Fazal and Urooj beat Urooj Khan and Aysha by 6-2 and 6-2 and Hareem beat Nazia by 6-2 and 6-2. Um-e-Maryum and Um-e-Kalsoom, the two sisters, recorded victory against Tahira and Sarosh Khan.

In the Ladies squash first round, Nimra Aqeel beat Iman Shah, Zolaha beat Zohra Abdullah by 3-0, Maira Hassan beat Hifsa Yousaf and Kalsoom beat Kainat Amir by 3-0, Hira Aqeel beat Mahnoor Ali by 3-0, Sana Bahadar beat Mehvish Ali by 3-0, Manahil Aqeel beat Ronaq Saleem by 3-0, Komal Khan beat Wajiha by 3-0.

In the boys squash first round Hamid Kabir beat Rahim Abbas, Mohsin beat Nawab Shah and Ahmed Rehan beat Moneeb in straight sets. In the other matches Ammad Khan beat Aimal by 3-0, Qasim beat Awais by 3-0, Muhammad Abbas beat Yousaf, Arbab Mehran beat Yasin Khattak by 3-0, Azlan Khalil beat Adil by 3-0 and Shabir Afzal beat Shahzeb by 3-0, Haris Ahmad recorded victory against Rahim Khan by 3-1.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir and Amir Advocate are the top seed while Dr. Farhat Abbas and Dr. Mohsin are the second seed. At the end, the special guest distributed prizes among the players. The Games of Karate, Jujitsu, Taekwondo, judo, squash, badminton, tennis, table tennis, tug of war and cycling competitions would continue until November 6, 2020.