Rehan Zaman, Ali Naz Secure Wins In Ramazan Squash League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Rehan Zaman and Ali Naz clinched the titles of the U9 and U11 categories part of the Ramazan Squash Training Camp and League organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association at Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Deputy Director sports Authority PAF Squadron Leader Amjad Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion. Former World Champion Legend Qamar Zaman, Finance Secretary KP Squash Association and Director Blue Tones Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Senior Squash Coach Directorate of Sports Munawar Zaman, Hockey International Player Haji Rauf Khan, PAF Coaches, officials were also present at the closing ceremony.

On this occasion, Rehan Zaman won the U-9 final and Ali Naz won the U-11 final. Prizes were distributed by the chief guest Deputy Director Squadron Leader Amjad Khattak. He also appreciated KP Squash Association and management of the Hashim Khan Squash Complex for ensuring all facilities to the players who eagerly participated in the month-long camp during Ramadan.

It is an annual feature of the KP Squash Association annual Calendar of tournaments to hold camp during the Holy month of Ramazan for the kids wherein more than 100 kids aged between 9-12, participated, Wazir Gul told media men.

He said more focus has been given to the age groups so that talent at the grassroots level could be polished and included in the main pool through competitions. He also thanked the PAF coaches and trainers for extending all our support to the association for holding a successful camp during Ramazan.

He said some tough competitions were also witnessed during the league matches. Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman on this occasion thanked Director Sports PAF Control board for their support. He assured that such types of activities would be organized in future with the collaboration of Directorate PAF, Pakistan Squash Federation and KP Squash Association. He said during the camp the players were taught how to grip, length strokes, drop, serve, other shots and physical training.

